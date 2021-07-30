Belgian GP || August 29 || 15h00 (Local time)

Hungary, FP2: Bottas quickest in second practice

Hamilton 2nd, Verstappen 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

30 July 2021 - 16:08
Valtteri Bottas went quickest in the second practice session for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, shading team-mate Lewis Hamilton by two hundredths of a second as championship leader Max Verstappen finished three tenths of a second off the pace after struggling with handling issues.

After an opening period in which Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held way on medium tyres, Bottas moved to the front on the same compound with a lap of 1:18.376. Hamilton then moved into P2 three tenths of a second. Verstappen then emerged for his first run of the afternoon and he immediately split the Mercedes, with team-mate Sergio Pérez slotting into fourth place.

Hamilton then found a solid gain ands rose to the top of the order with a lap of 1:18.140 that remained the quickest lap before the field began to switch to soft tyres for their qualifying simulations.

Bottas bolted on a set of the red-banded tyres close to the half hour mark and he jumped to a time of 1:17.012 that remained the benchmark for the rest of the session.

Hamilton almost bested his team-mate but though the seven-time champion was quicker in the final sector good work early on from Bottas gave him a slim edge on the timesheet.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was busy trying to dial out persistent understeer but try as he might the championship leader couldn’t find a sweet spot with his RB16B and he had to settle for third place.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon have the Anglo-French squad hope of a good weekend with a lap of 1:17.759 that was good enough for fourth place ahead of Pérez who finished with a best time of 1:17.824.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for AlphaTauri ahead of Fernando Alonso in the second Alpine while Sebastian Vettel put his Aston Martin in eighth place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:17.012 29
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:17.039 27
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:17.310 24
04 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:17.759 29
05 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:17.824 23
06 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:18.113 31
07 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:18.169 27
08 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:18.228 31
09 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:18.313 25
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:18.320 30
11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:18.370 30
12 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:18.441 32
13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:18.737 26
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:19.277 21
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:19.292 29
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:19.479 30
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:19.671 3
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:19.817 29
19 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:20.186 28
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:21.881 28
