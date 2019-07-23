Hungary 2019 - GP preview - McLaren

Hungary has been a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since 1986. During that time the event has evolved into one of the sport’s most celebrated grands prix, with only Monza and Monaco staging a greater number of consecutive races.

The track is located 12 miles north-east of Hungary’s capital city, Budapest. It sits in a natural bowl, on the side of a hill, and although only two corners have apex speeds in excess of 200km/h (125mph), the Hungaroring is one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar; its tortuous layout is a constant test of man and machine.

Carlos Sainz

“I’m looking forward to heading to Hungary and getting back into the car, especially after a good result in Germany. The Hungaroring is an interesting challenge to prepare for, as the track is very technical and requires precision and commitment all the way through.

“I’ve prepared well for the race and my target is to keep scoring as many points as possible for the team. I’ve been in the points at the last three races there, so I hope to keep the stats on my side. This is our final push before a well-deserved summer break for the whole team, and I’m hoping to finish the first half of the season on a high.”

Lando Norris

“After a disappointing weekend in Germany I can’t wait to get back on track, which luckily is only a few days away. The Hungaroring is a track I know quite well having raced there a few times in the past. I managed to get on the podium there in both F3 and F2.

"Its also a track that I’ve already driven in an F1 car - I completed tests there in 2017 and 2018. I’m hoping to take that experience into the weekend and leave for the summer break with a good result.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“Following a chaotic weekend in Germany, we go straight into preparation for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungaroring poses a tricky challenge for the teams and generating high levels of downforce is crucial to getting our set-up right. It will be crucial to see what impact the track temperatures and tyres have when we get on track this Friday.

“Although the summer break is just around the corner, we are focussed on keeping our trackside operations at the highest possible level, and we must keep pushing if we are to maintain our gap over the rest of the midfield. In particular, we need to ensure the reliability of our cars, so that we give our drivers the best possible tools to do their job.”