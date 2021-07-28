Hungarian GP || August 1 || 15h00 (Local time)

Hungarian GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Team quotes

By Olivier Ferret

28 July 2021 - 08:00
Lance Stroll

“We showed a lot of determination and fight as we converted a challenging Silverstone into points, and we will be bringing that momentum forward with us to Hungary. The Hungaroring is a unique track with few overtaking opportunities, so this puts increased importance on our qualifying, and a clinical tyre strategy on Sunday is mission-critical.”

Sebastian Vettel

“I think we’re making progress with the AMR21, although it was a shame not to be able to get the strong points we looked set for at Silverstone. We’re close to a well-earned summer break, but we need to keep pushing until the very last lap in Hungary before we get some downtime. Overtaking is hard in Hungary, so a good strategy and one-lap pace will be important this weekend.”

