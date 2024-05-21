Hulkenberg would ’love’ Sainz to sign for Audi

By GMM 21 May 2024 - 14:49





Audi-Sauber is continuing its charm offensive to attract Carlos Sainz to the team.

Currently racing under the ’Kick’ or ’Stake’ monikers, the Swiss team - already 100 percent owned by the German carmaker - will become Audi’s new works Formula 1 team from 2026.

Nico Hulkenberg recently signed up as one driver for 2025 and beyond, and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi admitted at Imola that Ferrari refugee Sainz "is a top driver and an important objective".

"Let’s just say that we are talking and Carlos also has options of the highest level," he told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper. "We don’t want to be a second choice. We want to be ’the’ choice," Bravi insisted.

The Spanish broadcaster DAZN asked Hulkenberg at Imola if he would like Sainz, 29, to complete the Sauber-Audi driver lineup for 2025 and beyond.

"I value Carlos a lot," the German answered. "He is an incredible driver.

"We were already teammates at Renault in 2018 and I enjoyed sharing a team with him."

Hulkenberg confirmed that Sainz is also linked with top teams Mercedes and Red Bull.

"As a driver," Hulkenberg said, "what you want is to be able to choose your best option at a sporting level. Personally, I would love it if he came (to Sauber)."

More generally, Hulkenberg said he has never been happier in Formula 1 than now, although he’s slightly worried about news that the sport is considering making every single grand prix a ’sprint’ format event from 2025.

"We have six grands prix with the sprint now, if I’m not mistaken," he said, "and I think that’s a good balance.

"We should protect it to preserve the true DNA of the sport. I think the calendar is already very well structured, with many breaks - for us, resting for a weekend is like a vacation.

"I consider myself an expert at relaxing," Hulkenberg laughed. "I enjoy both racing and free time."