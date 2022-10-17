Hulkenberg trains as Schumacher warned about 2023

By GMM 17 October 2022 - 10:07





Mick Schumacher must "score some more points" if he is to retain his Haas seat in 2023.

That is the clear message ahead of the American team’s home race in Austin made by the normally low-profile owner Gene Haas.

Some insiders believe Haas has actually already decided to replace 23-year-old Schumacher with his experienced German countryman Nico Hulkenberg.

At an event for Aston Martin, where 35-year-old Hulkenberg is a reserve driver, he said he has "increased the intensity" of his training in recent weeks.

"Who knows, maybe in 2023 or in the future there will be an opportunity to return to Formula 1," he is quoted by Speed Week.

Hulkenberg also revealed that although he doesn’t travel to all the grands prix, he will be trackside at the US GP.

Haas has called the media to a press conference in Austin on Thursday, but insiders believe it will be about a new title sponsor rather than news about Kevin Magnussen’s 2023 teammate.

"We’re just waiting," team owner Gene Haas told the Associated Press.

"We need Mick to bring some points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do. If he wants to stay with us, he’s got to show us that he can score some more points.

"That’s what we are waiting for," he added.

Haas says the main problem with Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is that over the past two seasons he has crashed too often.

"In this sport, being kind of a rookie driver, the sport just doesn’t allow it - it’s just too expensive," he said.

"I think Mick has got a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune and he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have.

"Now, if you bring us some points, and you are (Max) Verstappen and you wreck cars, we’ll deal with it. But when you are in the back and you wreck cars, that’s very difficult."

When asked how many points Schumacher needs to secure a new contract, Haas concluded: "Well, if he wins the next one, he’s in. Somewhere in between there is a grey area."