Hulkenberg says Haas should consider retaining Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen should "definitely" still be in the running to remain at Haas in 2025.

That is the view of the Danish driver’s current teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who has signed up to switch to Sauber next year ahead of the Swiss team’s 2026 transition to works Audi status.

Hulkenberg has generally outshone 31-year-old Magnussen since the former’s arrival at Haas last season, although the tension of their previous on-track rivalries subsequently blossomed into more of a friendship.

And so, amid strengthening rumours that Haas will oust Magnussen and replace him with Esteban Ocon from 2025, Hulkenberg thinks his current teammate should still be in the running.

"Definitely," he is quoted as saying by Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"Obviously it’s not my responsibility or decision, but I think Kevin has also been very consistent this year," Hulkenberg added.

"There have been some moments and sessions where really small details have made the difference between him and me. Often the outcome on TV looks massive, but in reality it’s really small things.

"I think he’s doing a really good job," Hulkenberg, 36, continued. "And I have access to much more data and can see exactly what has happened on his side. I still think he’s a candidate here, but maybe also for other teams."

However, the noises being made by Magnussen recently suggest that the Dane is also preparing for a potential career outside of F1 - perhaps in WEC or Indycar.

Magnussen’s ’bad boy’ image, including an aggressive driving style and the threat of a one-race ban as his super license points add up, recently returned to the fore. There have also been signs of tension between him and new team boss Ayao Komatsu.

"In Formula 1, we know that you are only as good as your last race," Magnussen said at Silverstone. "Things are quickly forgotten and the perception of a driver can change very quickly. Based on just a race or two, it can change dramatically.

"That’s just how F1 is," he added.

Magnussen agrees with Hulkenberg that his F1 career could survive beyond 2024, but he is also taking a mature approach to what the next chapter could hold for him.

"This is what most of us have dreamed of since we were children," Magnussen said. "Regardless of what people say, Formula 1 is the dream of most young drivers.

"When you’re here, it’s fantastic and a great opportunity. If you get the chance, take it. But I’ve also had experiences outside of F1 that were amazing.

"Whatever happens, I’m pretty relaxed," he concluded.