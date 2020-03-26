Hulkenberg making most of coronavirus shutdown

Nico Hulkenberg says he is making the most of the world’s collective pause for the coronavirus pandemic.

The German’s first ’track’ action since losing his Renault seat at the end of last year was his recent participation in a high profile ’esports’ race from his Monaco apartment.

Otherwise, Hulkenberg says he is trying to get on with his life.

"So far with the curfew here I can still do my running training as usual and keep fit outside," he told Bild newspaper.

"I also feel that I have more time for other things like cooking, hanging out on the balcony or talking on the phone to people I haven’t seen for a long time," Hulkenberg added.

"I got involved in a couple of F1 esports races for the first time last weekend which was fun but it has relatively little to do with real racing."

But anyway, the 32-year-old concluded: "Complaining doesn’t help now. We all need to try to make the best of it."

Hulkenberg’s 2019 teammate Daniel Ricciardo, currently on the family farm in Perth, said he is "a bit sad" about the decimation of the scheduled 2020 calendar.

"I really don’t know where we are, and it hurts a bit," said the Australian. "Reality is slowly beginning to sink in."

However, Ricciardo is also trying to stay upbeat, insisting: "We always complain about having so little time for other things. Now we really do have time."