Hulkenberg ’interested’ in Indycar test
"He and other drivers saw what Grosjean has done"
Search
Nico Hulkenberg is "definitely interested" in putting a toe in the Indycar waters.
That is the view of Indycar team owner Ed Carpenter, even though Hulkenberg - who has been linked with a return to Williams - recently announced that he is prioritising a potential Formula 1 comeback in 2022.
However, Carpenter told Motorsport-Total that he is in talks with the 33-year-old former Renault driver.
"I’ve spoken to Nico several times in the past year and a half," he revealed.
"I think he’s definitely interested in coming over here to try out the Indycar, at least in a test.
"I think he and other drivers got even more interested because they saw what Romain Grosjean has done and how much fun he’s having over here," Carpenter said.
"A lot of people have opened their eyes and seen what their options really are."
Curiously, Ed Carpenter Racing is sponsored by Sonax, a chemical brand which - like Hulkenberg - is German.
Aston Martin F1 Team
add_circle Hamilton, Vettel slam new Hungarian laws
add_circle Hungarian GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview
add_circle Beating Stroll should be ’easy’ for Vettel - Schumacher
add_circle Vettel backs Ecclestone over sprint race criticism
More on Aston Martin F1 Team