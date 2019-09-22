Hulkenberg denies signing with Formula E team

Nico Hulkenberg has denied being signed by a Formula E team for 2020.

The German has lost his Renault race seat, and opportunities to move to Alfa Romeo or Williams now appear unlikely.

At Sochi, it is rumoured that the 32-year-old has been signed by the Formula E team Mahindra.

"No," Hulkenberg said when asked if it is true.

"I did not even negotiate with them. I don’t understand where these rumours come from."

When asked if there was any contact at all with Formula E teams, he answered: "Personally no.

"I heard that there was interest through friends and mutual acquaintances, but personally I haven’t talked to anyone."

When asked what he will be doing in 2020, Hulkenberg answered: "Let’s see. I don’t know yet myself.

"I think I will know more in the next two weeks, but at the moment nothing has been decided or confirmed."

It was believed that Hulkenberg’s preferred option to stay in Formula 1 was Alfa Romeo, but the Ferrari-backed Antonio Giovinazzi looks set to be re-signed.

"Monza and Singapore were two good weekends for me, so I have to push in Sochi too and if I keep it up then the seat for next year will be confirmed," he said.