Hulkenberg admits friend Seidl’s exit a ’shock’

Nico Hulkenberg admits it was a "shock" to learn that Andreas Seidl has been sacked by Audi.

Back in May, the on-form German admitted the "driving factor" in deciding to leave Haas was because his old Porsche sports car chief Seidl was in charge of the new Sauber-Audi project.

"Those two were the ones I made the deal with, and the change at the top was unexpected," Hulkenberg said at Spa-Francorchamps, referring to the departure not only of fellow German Seidl but also Oliver Hoffman.

"I was informed by Audi CEO Gernot Dollner himself on the day the whole thing was announced," the 36-year-old revealed. "It shows that the top boss is involved in the project and taking care of it.

"I’m not worried, but it was of course a bit of a shock.

"But now everyday life has returned and I’m still happy to be joining this project. Of course it’s a little sad that two people who were closely involved in my commitment are no longer here," Hulkenberg continued.

"But for me the most important thing is that this project is successful."

As for the incoming former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto, Hulkenberg admits he only knows the Italian "from the paddock".

"But that will change in a few months, as we know," he added.

What will probably not change in the very short term is Sauber’s woeful performance in 2024 - with the Swiss team currently the only outfit in pitlane without a single point.

"With some positive input from their side and some things that I might bring as well, I believe that we can start to turn things around perhaps as early as next year," said Hulkenberg.

"I’m not saying a giant step, but only a small one is needed before you’re back in the right part of the midfield."