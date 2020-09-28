Huge F2 crash may reveal 18-inch tyre flaw

F1’s governing body will look into whether there is a safety problem with the sort of 18-inch wheels that are set to be introduced in Formula 1 in 2022.

Although the corona crisis has put back the introduction into F1 until 2022, the Formula 2 field is using 18-inch Pirelli tyres for the first time this year.

On Sunday at Sochi, a frightening and ultimately fiery crash between Luca Ghiotto and Jack Aitken forced the abandonment of the Formula 2 race.

Afterwards, some observers wondered if the crash highlighted a problem with the 18-inch design that causes a sudden puncture with even light contact.

"I hadn’t noticed that," Daniel Ricciardo said on Sunday when asked about the incident and the potential link with the 18-inch wheels.

"I’m just glad that the drivers are ok, but I am sure that all the parties involved will look into whether there are any problems with the way the new wheels work."

F1 race director Michael Masi was asked the same question, and he also admitted he has not thought about whether the 18-inch design is inherently problematic.

"To be honest, regarding this incident, I was primarily interested in the condition of the drivers and the restoration of the barrier," he said.

"But the FIA always pays attention to these things, so I’m sure that together with Pirelli we will investigate it after the weekend, as is the case with any other serious incident."