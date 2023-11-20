How to Bet Smarter on F1 Races

By 20 November 2023 - 13:00





F1 racing and motorsports in general are already extremely entertaining and the world often sleeps on these high-octane, high-speed races but if you’re looking to add a little more excitement to this overlooked sport you might want to consider sports betting. Whether you’ve never placed a bet in your life or if you’re a seasoned veteran and bet on every sport imaginable there’s definitely a tip or two in this article that is sure to improve your odds. The next time you go to bet on a race make sure you keep the following in mind.

Utilizing Bonuses and Promotions

One of the easiest ways to increase your betting power and the potential for a free bet is to always take advantage of any bonuses and promotions at a sportsbook or casino. These online sites are constantly running bonuses that are typically tailored to a player’s needs and wants. You’ll commonly find bonuses related to parlay bets, certain sports or even tournaments. Use a site like BonusFinder Canada to stay up-to-date on all the latest bonuses and promotions or simply keep track of your preferred sportsbook promos by subscribing to their newsletter.

Analyzing Track Conditions

One of the key factors to consider when betting on F1 races is the track conditions. Different tracks have different characteristics that can greatly impact the performance of the cars and drivers. For example, some tracks have long straightaways that favor cars with high top speeds while others have more twists and turns that require good handling and agility. It should also go without saying that weather plays an important part when considering who will win or place in a race. Some drivers are more experienced on certain tracks and fare better than others, especially when it comes to weather conditions.

Researching Driver Performance

Another important aspect of betting on F1 races is researching driver performance. Each driver has their own strengths and weaknesses, and understanding these can help you make more informed bets. Look at a driver’s past performance on similar tracks, their current form, and any recent changes in their team or car. Additionally, consider factors such as their experience, skill level, and ability to handle pressure.

Past performance is one of the most important factors to consider, but don’t look at it in a vacuum. While a driver may have performed abysmally in the previous year on a certain track, there may have been changes to the car, training, or current track that can affect their performances this year. Always remember to cross-reference previous performances with current performances to see if you can identify an uphill—or downhill—trend.

Managing Your Bankroll

Bankroll management is often the number one reason why sports bettors fail. If you can’t manage your bankroll, you’ll never become a successful bettor. The first step in managing your bankroll is recognizing that you need to make smaller bets. Smaller bets avoid risking your entire bankroll on a single outcome, allowing you to come back from a bad beat.

Likewise, never chase loses. Once you’ve lost a bet, that money is gone and should no longer be considered part of your bankroll. You also shouldn’t aim to recuperate your losses in your next bet by wagering more money than you usually would. Stick to the bet sizing that you feel comfortable with that leaves an ample amount of money in your wallet.

Staying Updated with News and Rumors

Lastly, staying updated with the latest news and rumors in the world of F1 racing can give you a competitive edge when it comes to betting. Follow reputable sources, such as F1 news websites and social media accounts, to stay informed about driver injuries, team changes, car upgrades and other important developments. This information can help you make more accurate predictions and adjust your bets accordingly. Remember, the F1 landscape is constantly evolving, so staying up-to-date is essential.