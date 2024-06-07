By GMM 7 June 2024 - 10:15





Lance Stroll has found himself under scrutiny ahead of his home Canadian GP, as observers wonder if 2024 could be his final season on the Formula 1 grid.

While teammate Fernando Alonso has been re-signed for 2025 and 2026, there has been no word about 24-year-old Stroll’s deal - even though team boss Mike Krack has indicated he is happy with both drivers.

Stroll has clearly underperformed relative to Alonso so far this year, triggering rumours that even his team-owning father Lawrence might see the Honda-linked Yuki Tsunoda as a better choice for 2025 and beyond.

"How much longer will Lance Stroll last?" exclaimed the headline in Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

Correspondent Francois-David Rouleau is highly critical of his Canadian countryman, adding that Stroll also "does absolutely nothing to attract the sympathy of his many detractors who have been on his back".

"The reality is as gigantic as an elephant in a luxury car garage," he added. "Without his father, Stroll would not be behind that wheel."

When asked about the speculation in Montreal, Stroll admitted: "Seems to be a pretty popular question that I’ve been getting asked recently.

"Yeah, that’s where my head’s at, for sure," he added, indicating that he wants to keep racing beyond 2024.

"It’s definitely in my mind to continue being a part of it, but really focused on Montreal this weekend to enjoy my home race and try to have a good result."