Horner’s Mercedes factory tour unlikely

"We haven’t discussed it yet"

By GMM

9 February 2022 - 10:00
Horner's Mercedes factory tour (...)

An epic troll carried out by Red Bull boss Christian Horner appears to have hit a snag.

Many observers giggled when it emerged that the Briton had won a more than $5000 bid at an awards show to secure a guided tour of arch rival Mercedes’ Brackley headquarters.

"I’d like to take Adrian (Newey), Pierre Wache, maybe Paul Field, our head of production," Horner smiled.

"It will be very interesting to see how Mercedes spends its budget."

Mercedes, however, insist that the "terms and conditions" of the prize may explicitly exclude Horner.

"We haven’t discussed it yet," he said.

"But to do so, we’d have to waive the terms and conditions under which it (the tour) was offered.

"Always pays to read the small print!"

Indeed, the tour’s terms appear to exclude "employees of other Formula 1 teams".

