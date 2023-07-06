Horner returns fire at Wolff over 2026 dispute

By GMM 6 July 2023 - 09:13





Christian Horner has hit back at his Formula 1 nemesis Toto Wolff over a dispute concerning the all-new 2026 regulations.

Both Red Bull boss Horner and his driver Max Verstappen expressed concerns in Austria about the massive boost in electrical power required in the new engine rules.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff hit back instantly, insisting there is "zero chance" of a regulations u-turn.

"I suppose he (Horner) is worried that his engine program is not working and maybe he wants to kill the regulations because of that," the Austrian said.

"You always have to wonder about the motivation behind such statements."

But it is now Horner who has returned fire, suggesting it is Wolff who is guilty of hypocrisy.

"It’s typical, sadly, of Toto, who focuses only on his own performance," the Italian magazine Autosprint quotes Horner as saying.

"My interest is, really, on the sport rather than self-improvement. It’s still too early to tell who will have a competitive engine in 2026 and who won’t.

"For me the most important thing is a collective responsibility, from a sporting point of view, to work with the FIA and the commercial rights holder to ensure the product is the best it can be.

"If we fail to do that, we all will have failed. Because when you start working on these regulations, you discover where the limits are.

"And there are other teams that share our view," Horner added.