Horner on way to Bahrain as scandal pressure mounts

By GMM 20 February 2024 - 09:52





Christian Horner is en route to Bahrain for the pre-season test and opening grand prix of the new Formula 1 world championship - even as the pressure on him continues to mount.

The long-time Red Bull team boss is locked in a scandal involving a female staff member that some believe is part of a wider power struggle between factions at the energy drink company.

"The famous presumption of innocent applies," Red Bull’s top Austrian consultant Dr Helmut Marko, who as well as being a former F1 driver is also a doctor of law, insisted to Osterreich newspaper.

The scandal, however, is currently not only disrupting Red Bull Racing’s preparations for 2024 but also the famously image-conscious company’s brand.

It is therefore likely that the scandal is reaching its conclusion, with London’s Times newspaper noting: "There is now a desire to accelerate the process in an effort to end the disruption as well as the uncertainty."

Indeed, it is notable that on the very same day that Red Bull’s fashion brand Alpha Tauri was unveiled as the official clothing supplier to the FIA, the governing body issued a public statement on the Horner situation.

"The FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further," the FIA spokesperson said.

"The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

Most insiders expect that Horner will struggle to survive the scandal and keep his role in Formula 1 - as the list of potential successors builds by the day.

Auto Motor und Sport mentioned long-time Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley, but also former Red Bull driver and broadcaster David Coulthard, who presented alongside Horner at the recent 2024 car launch.

The German magazine’s correspondent Tobias Gruner also mentioned Oliver Oakes, whose junior single seater team Hitech is close to Red Bull, and also the out-of-work former F1 team bosses Mattia Binotto and Otmar Szafnauer.