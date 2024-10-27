Horner: It’s been a bad year for Checo

By GMM 27 October 2024 - 10:42





Sergio Perez’s major backer has leapt to the Mexican’s defense amid continuing and worsening rumours he will be ousted at the end of the year.

Suggestions Perez would use his home grand prix this weekend to announce his retirement from Formula 1 were wide of the mark.

Indeed, even Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had to marvel at Perez’s local and commercial appeal.

"I think he’s endorsing every product from Uber Eats to toilet roll this weekend," he laughed. "It’s impressive how many endorsements he’s managed to line up for himself."

Perez also lines up millions in backing for Red Bull - believed to be worth upwards of $30m a year to the team. Much of that comes from sponsors linked to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s commercial empire.

Slim said on Saturday: "I think Checo has made it clear, and I do not understand why there are so many doubts. He has a contract, he has made that clear. Christian has made that clear."

Horner also made clear, however, that he fully agrees with Perez that the 34-year-old’s 2024 season as been "terrible".

"I think he summed it up perfectly. It’s been a bad year for Checo," he said.

"But, look, Checo’s our driver. He’s contracted for 2025. He’s competitive. He’s hungry. He’s not happy with where he currently is. So as a team, we’re doing our very best to support him."

However, there are signs of clear frustration not only on Red Bull’s side, but also now being regularly expressed by Perez himself.

After Austin, Max Verstappen’s teammate suggested he had not benefitted from the latest full upgrade package. And now, in Mexico, he is again pointing the finger at his particular car.

"I have the same problem as in Austin," he said. "I just can’t slow down the car. That’s something we as a team have to stay on top of. I haven’t been able to stop the car for three races, actually.

"If we can’t make sure the car stops at the right time, it’s not going to get better. It’s very disappointing because as a driver you know there are certain limitations, but this is just too much," Perez added.

As for Yuki Tsunoda’s candidacy, Marko was unimpressed with Tsunoda’s qualifying effort on Saturday, insisting: "That was an unnecessary crash."

As for the Abu Dhabi test, Marko added: "This will be Yuki’s first time testing a Red Bull car, so we’ll see how it goes."

RB team boss Laurent Mekies commented: "Yuki’s contract is not just with RB, it’s with Red Bull. And my job is to develop RB drivers to be able to race in top teams.

"We are very happy that he is testing the Red Bull."