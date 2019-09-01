Honda plans for Suzuka with Sochi grid penalty
"In that way it is not such a difficult decision"
Max Verstappen has admitted Red Bull-Honda is looking beyond this weekend’s Russian GP.
The Honda-powered drivers all have new Spec 4 engines fitted at Sochi, which for Verstappen means a five place grid penalty.
"We thought ’Why not do it here?’" he said at Sochi.
"The five places is not going to hurt us much, because you can catch up here and also because I am not going to win this race. You have to be realistic.
"In that way it is not such a difficult decision."
The Dutchman said Red Bull-Honda has a much better chance of doing well at the next races. He admitted that Honda did not want him to take a grid penalty next time out for its home race in Japan.
"It’s a very important race for Honda," he confirmed. "We have never won there in my time but we are going to do everything we can do be strong at Suzuka."
