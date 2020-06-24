24 June 2020
Honda aims to be ’champion’ in 2020
"I am excited and anxious about the goal"
Search
Honda’s goal for 2020 is to power Red Bull to the world championship.
That is the news from Yasuaki Asaki, who heads up Formula 1 operations at Honda’s Sakura factory in Japan.
He revealed that "spec 1.1" of Honda’s 2020 engine will make its debut in Austria next weekend.
"My goal is to win in a situation where either Mercedes or Honda can win," he said.
"I am excited and anxious about the goal - to be champion," Asaki added.
Honda’s F1 managing director Masafumi Yamamoto agreed: "This year is a big milestone.
"I would like to compete humbly to meet the support and expectations of the fans, and humbly fight each race so that I can smile with you at the end," he added.
Honda
17 March 2020
add_circle Honda would not have raced in Melbourne
4 March 2020
add_circle Honda not ready to commit to F1 beyond 2021
22 February 2020
add_circle Tost tips Honda to stay in F1
18 February 2020
add_circle McLaren needed Honda split - Brawn
More on Honda
Red Bull
24 June 2020
add_circle Honda aims to be ’champion’ in 2020
22 June 2020
add_circle Only 60pc of F1 drivers can win in Mercedes - Verstappen
22 June 2020
add_circle Renault used ’new engines’ in F1 test - Marko
22 June 2020
add_circle 2020 to be Hamilton vs Verstappen - Webber
19 June 2020
add_circle Hamilton apologised for fake news comments - Marko
More on Red Bull
Formula 1 news
24 June 2020
add_circle Sauber Academy launched to raise motorsport’s next star
24 June 2020
add_circle Back-to-back ghost races will give ’answers’ - Magnussen
24 June 2020
add_circle Tyre barriers set alight at Zandvoort
24 June 2020
add_circle Honda aims to be ’champion’ in 2020
24 June 2020