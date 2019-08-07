Belgian GP || September 1 || 15h10 (Local time)

Hockenheim says German GP demise ’no surprise’

"The current status is that nothing is decided finally"

By GMM

29 August 2019 - 08:17
The demise of the German GP appears complete.

The day after a leaked provisional calendar for 2020 started doing the rounds, Hockenheim circuit management said they were not surprised to be omitted.

Liberty Media recently received the teams’ agreement to add an unprecedented 22nd race to next year’s calendar, which gave the green light to Barcelona.

But with Vietnam and Zandvoort to debut in 2020, the traditional Hockenheimring located in the Rhine Valley has been left without a deal.

"The current status is that nothing is decided finally," said Hockenheim spokesperson Jorn Teske.

"But if that (Hockenheim’s absence) is the case, it would not surprise us," he is quoted by Der Spiegel.

