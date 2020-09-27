Hermann Tilke could not attend Russian GP

Hermann Tilke has become a third high-profile expected attendee who is in fact not present at the Russian GP this weekend.

We reported earlier that Russian president Vladimir Putin and Bernie Ecclestone - both regular attendees at the event in Sochi - are not present in 2020.

Another notable absentee is Will Buxton, a popular broadcaster who is among seven cases of coronavirus detected by Formula 1 testing in the past week.

Also absent is Hermann Tilke, the F1 circuit architect who was in charge of the design of the Sochi layout around the Olympic Park.

"Unfortunately, I could not fly to Sochi," the German told Russian news agency Tass.

"I was going, and had the visa, a hotel, plane tickets, but at the last moment everything fell through. I am currently in quarantine," Tilke said.

"I would very much like to be in Sochi, but I think that after the coronavirus there will be a calmer period again as before and I will happily come back. I love this city," he added.