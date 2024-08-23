Hamilton wanted ’Bono’ to make Ferrari switch

By GMM 23 August 2024 - 14:02





Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he would have liked his long-time Mercedes race engineer to follow him to Ferrari next year.

Mercedes this week confirmed reports that despite speculation that Peter ’Bono’ Bonnington might also be wearing red in 2025, he has in fact been handed an internal promotion.

’Bono’ has been Hamilton’s race engineer throughout his entire career at Mercedes - including all five of the drivers’ titles the 39-year-old won in silver.

"Five or seven years ago, I don’t remember, Bono and I were talking about how crazy it would be to be at Ferrari together," Hamilton told Sky Italia at Zandvoort. "Then we didn’t go into it any further."

However, Hamilton admits he would have "loved" to have been accompanied to Maranello with Bonnington, who he described as being "like a brother".

"I would like him to stay by my side, but I am very happy for him," said Hamilton, referring to Bono’s promotion to head of race engineering.

"In general, I think everyone has to do what is best for themselves and their family," the seven time world champion added. "It would also have been a big step for him, so I knew that it was unlikely. It would have been a drastic change in his life.

"But I’m very happy that the team is giving him the opportunity to continue to grow and I think he’ll be able to show even more what he’s capable of.

"Nothing will change between us," Hamilton insisted, "but obviously we will not work together on a daily basis anymore and that is a shame for both of us."