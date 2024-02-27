Hamilton visited Maranello ’more than once’ - Ferrari

By GMM 27 February 2024 - 09:58





The jury is out as to whether Lewis Hamilton has ever visited Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters or not.

Still a hot topic in Formula 1 is the recent bombshell news that Hamilton, 39, will prematurely exit his Mercedes contract at the end of the year to switch to red overalls for 2025.

He is now facing an awkward final season in silver.

"Obviously Lewis was no longer satisfied, and as a result it will now be a difficult task for him in 2024," former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"What is crucial is whether George Russell can take over and how that happens. Mistrust within a team arises very quickly," he said. "I think Hamilton knows what he wants, but he is also very sensitive and likes to be looked after a little.

"It will be a challenge for the whole team."

Hamilton has already been playing down just how long he’s been courting or considering a Ferrari seat, amid rumours he once - as a Mercedes driver - personally travelled to Maranello to pick up a Ferrari road car.

But when asked in Bahrain last week if he’s ever been to Maranello, he insisted: "I haven’t.

"I got my first Ferrari in 2010, I think, that was my first gift to myself. I don’t have it anymore, but I didn’t have the chance to go at that time. I didn’t think it was a good look because I was with Mercedes."

Enzo Ferrari’s son Piero, however, has let the cat out of the bag in conversation with Ferrari insider Leo Turrini.

In comments published by El Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Ferrari said: "Perhaps not everyone knows this, but Lewis Hamilton has always been susceptible to the glamour of Ferrari.

"He is our client! He has visited the factory more than once," Piero Ferrari, the fabled Italian marque’s 10 percent owner, revealed.

"He came as a buyer of our cars. His garage would not be complete without ours - one in particular."

Ferrari is referring to the multi-million dollar LaFerrari supercar.

"We had just renewed the contract with (Sebastian) Vettel and things were going well. I remember Lewis made a joke - ’If you wait 12 months, I’ll come’."