Hamilton ’unbeatable’ in Canada - Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton will surely win Sunday’s Canadian GP.

That is the view of his former teammate Nico Rosberg, even though Friday in Montreal indicated that the race could actually be closer.

Valtteri Bottas, for instance, is in top form as Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate this year, while Ferrari was fastest of all in Friday practice.

Hamilton, meanwhile, had a rare crash.

But even Charles Leclerc, who was Friday’s fastest, does not expect to stay at the top.

"We know that Mercedes has something more," said the Ferrari driver.

Rosberg told Bild newspaper: "Lewis is unbeatable in Montreal. Monaco was actually his Achilles heel, but he even won that."

The German thinks only Bottas can think about beating Hamilton at the moment.

"Valtteri will continue to be dangerous to Lewis," said Rosberg. "In qualifying, he has often been faster, but in the race Lewis always does it somehow.

"Only in Canada does Valtteri have no chance at all."

Rosberg, meanwhile, is scathing of Ferrari’s current form, insisting: "Ferrari has no strategy, no good car, nothing good actually at the moment."