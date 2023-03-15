Hamilton to stay ’a few more years’ - Russell

By GMM 15 March 2023 - 12:31





George Russell can imagine Lewis Hamilton as his continuing Mercedes teammate "for a few more years".

It is clear that, eventually, Toto Wolff sees the much younger Briton Russell as the ultimate successor to 38-year-old teammate Hamilton.

But although Hamilton and team boss Wolff are yet to reach a deal for a new contract for the seven time world champion, 25-year-old Russell thinks one will be signed.

When asked by the Dutch publication Formule 1 if Hamilton is his best ever teammate, Russell answered: "Easily.

"You notice in everything that he does that he still has that fire. I can certainly see him racing here for a few more years.

"The fact that last season was not great was a new challenge for him. It motivated him. But it doesn’t stop me from wanting to beat him," he insists.

"I believe in myself. I am convinced that one day I can beat anyone."

And Russell insists that as long as Hamilton is in the other garage, that only pushes the team forwards.

"With someone like Lewis next to you, that learning process is so much faster. I had never experienced that until last season - being pushed like that by a teammate. Suddenly you see that the bar is much higher," he said.

"Then you also learn so much more about yourself. It makes you better, stronger, faster."