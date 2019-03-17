Hamilton ’thinking about’ MotoGP switch

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is "thinking about" a switch to two wheels.

Before travelling to Australia, the five time world champion spent a day in Qatar to watch the MotoGP action.

Hamilton even tested a high performance racing motorcycle recently, and is now targeting a MotoGP test.

"Switching to two wheels? I’m thinking about it but it’s difficult," the Mercedes driver is quoted by Sky Italia.

"It would be a real honour. It would be crazy to race against Valentino Rossi," Hamilton said.

However, he said he is fully motivated for the 2019 season, even though Mercedes appears to be behind after winter testing.

"These challenges are what keep me alive," said the Briton.

"I will work with my team, understand why we are behind, and squeeze even more out of the car. As I said, I love these challenges."