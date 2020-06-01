Hamilton slams ’white-dominated sport’

F1’s reigning world champion has slammed the "white-dominated sport" for "staying silent" amid the latest political turmoil.

In recent days, the death in custody of a black man in Minneapolis has sparked protests but also violent and destructive riots across the United States.

Lewis Hamilton is now calling out his F1 colleagues for "staying silent" about the situation.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," he said on social media.

"Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone.

"Just know I know who you are and I see you," the Mercedes driver added.

In a follow-up post, Hamilton clarified that he was not expressing support for "those looting and burning buildings".

"There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change," he added.

Fellow British driver Lando Norris has changed the profile picture on his Twitter page to a photo bearing the words ’Black lives matter’, and Daniel Ricciardo used the same phrase in a post on Facebook.