Hamilton should take pay-cut amid crisis - Hulkenberg

Lewis Hamilton should put his money where his mouth is amid the coronavirus crisis, according to Nico Hulkenberg.

When Formula 1 tried to push ahead with its Melbourne season opener amid the worsening situation last month, world champion Hamilton was the most vocally critical.

"Cash is king. I can’t add much more to it. I don’t feel like I should shy away from my opinion," he said in Melbourne.

Since then, the global pandemic has gripped the world and brought Formula 1 to a complete standstill, with many teams furloughing staff.

Drivers for Renault, Racing Point, McLaren, Haas, Williams and others have reportedly taken pay cuts, but it is believed F1’s highest-paid driver - Hamilton - has not.

"It’s easy for me to comment because it does not concern me, but I do believe that drivers have to support their teams, especially when they are having to fight for their livelihoods," said former Renault driver Hulkenberg.

"Football players are also waiving part of their salaries," the German told Auto Motor und Sport. "To not set an example would not be fair to the people on the team who are paying off houses and have losses.

"Those who earn more and have more of a buffer should be more generous," Hulkenberg added. "That goes for the drivers. Lewis can now show what he meant with ’Cash is king’."