Hamilton: Red Bull didn’t get a particularly heavy sentence
FIA plays down budget cap breach rumours
Search
F1’s governing body has played down rumours up to three teams may be set to be punished for breaching the sport’s budget cap.
Last year, Red Bull and Aston Martin were found to have overspent in 2021 - but Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali wants future breaches to be "sporting" rather than merely financial or in reductions to development time.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton agrees.
"It’s certainly worrying, yes," he said when asked about rumours teams may again be found to have breached the cap.
"Last time they didn’t get a particularly heavy sentence, so there’s really no rule. So there will probably be teams that go for it again."
Recently, the FIA issued a technical directive warning teams with non-F1 subsidiary engineering arms against exploiting a spending loophole.
What has now followed is rumours that two or three teams may have been in breach in 2022.
The FIA has called those reports "unfounded".
"The process of auditing the data provided by the teams is ongoing and should be completed in a few weeks," a spokesman added.
Hamilton, however, is concerned that Red Bull is one of the teams that have exploited the loophole - particularly with radically-reshaped sidepod air intakes on the already-dominant car this weekend in Hungary.
"They seem to bring upgrades to their cars all the time," the seven time world champion said.
Currently, however, Hamilton is not even signed up to race in Formula 1 beyond the Abu Dhabi finale this year - but he says a deal is now "very, very close".
"It might be announced at the end of the year. I might keep you waiting," he teased. "It’s with the lawyers. There’s no negotiation left. It’s just all the small bits."
FIA
F1 ’concerned’ about F1 bidder’s Russian link
Three F1 teams risk budget cap overspend
FIA to show green light to two new F1 teams
Andretti-Cadillac inching towards 2025 grid
More on FIA
Mercedes F1
Hamilton: Red Bull didn’t get a particularly heavy sentence
F1 teams made ’racist’ comments about Hamilton
Renault backs Mercedes in 2026 rules dispute
Red Bull will respond to improving rivals - Verstappen
Hamilton, Wolff eye more ’years’ together in F1
More on Mercedes F1
Red Bull
Marko making ’no promises’ to Ricciardo
Hamilton: Red Bull didn’t get a particularly heavy sentence
Father trained Verstappen with ’violence’
Red Bull to unveil Aston Martin-style upgrade
Ricciardo could race a Red Bull in 2025 - Horner
More on Red Bull