Hamilton not sure Wolff should be F1 CEO

Lewis Hamilton says he is not so sure Toto Wolff should be F1’s CEO.

It is believed that Liberty Media is pushing for Wolff to leave Mercedes and replace current chief executive Chase Carey after 2020.

"I don’t believe there is a better manager than Toto within the whole of Formula 1, but as humans we can be biased," five time world champion Hamilton said.

United together at Mercedes, Hamilton and team boss Wolff are totally dominating Formula 1 at present.

Clearly, the 34-year-old Briton would like his boss to stay.

"Toto has been Mercedes through and through for such a long period of time," said Hamilton.

"It would be best to get someone from outside who is neutral and doesn’t know about Ferrari for instance."