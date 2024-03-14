Hamilton may not ’keep up’ in F1’s new era - Schumacher

By GMM 14 March 2024 - 14:50





Another Formula 1 personality thinks Lewis Hamilton may struggle to keep up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next year.

Already this week, former Renault boss Flavio Briatore told Italian broadcaster Rai 1 that if Hamilton was already at Maranello, "he would do the same things as Leclerc".

"In the end he might struggle to stay ahead of Charles because he is one of those drivers who doesn’t put much effort into it if the car isn’t good," the Italian added.

Ralf Schumacher, a former F1 driver, agrees with that assessment.

"Hamilton has to feel like he can win to be able to drive fast," the German told formel1.de. "So the question is - will he keep up with the times as the new rules come in (in 2026)?

"Because with new rules, the driving style also changes and he may have difficulty with that," Schumacher said of the seven time world champion, who will be 40 when he pulls on red overalls for the first time.

Ralf even doubts whether Hamilton’s vast experience can benefit Ferrari.

"He will certainly bring his expertise and insights," said the 6-time grand prix winner. "But I think Ferrari is already well on its way.

"Hamilton won’t be able to contribute too much."

However, he stops short of saying Frederic Vasseur has been unwise to sign up Hamilton.

"I’m sure Vasseur wouldn’t pay that much money for nothing," said Schumacher. "He will offer and give Hamilton everything to ensure he can perform.

"But I’m curious to see who will lead the way," he added, referring to Hamilton versus Ferrari’s 26-year-old incumbent, Leclerc. "It will be a challenge for the team to give the two very different drivers what they need."

Schumacher thinks the Hamilton-Leclerc pairing could even be unsettling for Ferrari.

"Hamilton will immediately try to outdo Leclerc," he predicts. "He will also try to get the engineers and the development direction of the car to go his way."

Schumacher admits that if he was a team boss and had a choice between Hamilton and triple world champion Max Verstappen, the decision would be easy.

"Hamilton is of course a seven-time world champion and a fantastic driver," he said. "But I don’t think he has the qualities that Verstappen has. I don’t think he is as consistent as Verstappen.

"And he cannot get that extra tenth out at any cost. You can notice that clearly when you look at their teammates. But that doesn’t mean Ferrari can’t achieve a lot with Hamilton.

"I think Ferrari is already very good and I think they will be next year, too."