Hamilton hits out at F1’s air conditioning plan

24 July 2024





Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the plan to install a kind of air conditioning system in Formula 1 cars.

"The fastest air conditioner in the world," proclaimed the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The reports suggest the idea is to safeguard drivers from the kind of extreme heat exposure that led to multiple drivers suffering health effects in the Qatar GP last year.

A test of the system, apparently involving small conduits around the cockpit channelling cool air to the driver, will reportedly take place at the Dutch GP after the summer break.

The FIA has now confirmed the reports, with an official explaining: "If these tests prove successful, the FIA will mandate the installation of such an active cooling system in the future when a heat hazard is declared."

When asked about the proposal in Hungary, where temperatures also soared during the race weekend, seven time world champion Hamilton answered: "Firstly, I didn’t know that. And it’s not needed.

"This is Formula 1," the sport’s most successful driver in history added. "It’s always been like this. It’s tough in these conditions. And we’re highly-paid athletes.

"You’ve got to train your *ss off to make sure you can withstand the heat, ultimately," Hamilton continued. "And it’s tough. It’s not easy, especially when you go to places like Qatar and Singapore.

"But I don’t think we need an AC unit in the car."