25 February 2019
Hamilton has no interest in ’triple crown’
"I had never heard about the triple crown until last year"
Lewis Hamilton says he has no interest in following Fernando Alonso’s lead by targeting the so-called ’triple crown’.
Now retired from F1, Alonso has already added Le Mans to his tally and is now targeting victory at the Indy 500.
If he wins, he will become only the second driver after Graham Hill to win the Monaco GP, Le Mans and the Indy 500.
But five time world champion Hamilton says he has no similar aspirations.
"I had never heard about the triple crown until last year," he told Radio Marca.
"It’s not something that particularly interests me or is something I want to do," said Hamilton at a sponsor event in Turin.
