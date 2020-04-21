Hamilton denies rumours from Bali

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly sitting out the coronavirus pandemic in Bali.

The six-time world champion has kept a conspicuously low profile during F1’s shutdown, but it now emerges that he is not at one of his homes in either Monaco or New York.

According to Bild newspaper, Hamilton talks to Toto Wolff every other day as he relaxes and trains in the Balinese surf location of Canggu.

Hamilton "pays attention to his nutrition and helps his Mercedes team with video messages for partners and sponsors. In his spare time, Hamilton has started learning French", the newspaper said.

The 35-year-old also broke his social media silence this week to deny reports that he was ever in the running to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

"First off, there is no dash to another team," he said in the Instagram post that he later deleted. "I am with my dream team.

"I’m with the people who have cared from day one."