Hamilton could buy Italian MotoGP team

Lewis Hamilton could become a MotoGP team owner, according to mounting British, Italian and now Japanese media sources.

F1’s seven time world champion, an avowed fan of two-wheels as well, is believed to be in talks with Gresini Racing - a Ducati satellite team.

The rumours began swirling recently after Hamilton’s friend and manager, Marc Hynes, was spotted at MotoGP’s Assen event last Sunday - and in talks with Dorna officials and multiple teams, including Gresini.

Gresini’s two riders are brothers Marc and Alex Marquez.

In April, it was announced that F1 owner Liberty Media would acquire Dorna Sports, MotoGP’s exclusive commercial rights holder.

Hamilton, 39 and set to join the often Ducati-aligned Ferrari team from next year, already owns the electric off-road Extreme E team X44.

