Haas ’waiting’ for better car in 2020 - Grosjean

Haas is putting all its hopes on solving a serious performance problem with its 2020 car.

Although fast at times early this season, the American team has struggled more than any other rival to make its 2019 car work with Pirelli’s tyres.

Only the Williams cars were slower than Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in Mexico qualifying.

"We are waiting for the end of the season now and hoping that it will be better next year," Grosjean told France’s Canal Plus.

"We are trying to survive until 2020."

Magnussen agreed, telling Denmark’s BT newspaper: "The car was understeering, oversteering - there was a bit of everything.

"And we are using the steepest version of the rear wing that we have. It’s the one that we used in Monaco."

Team boss Gunther Steiner said: "I saw today coming, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok.

"At this altitude, we just don’t have enough downforce.

"We need to keep working on the aerodynamics to do the best we can in the remaining races, and then make sure that we do not have the same problems with next year’s car.

"Everyone in the team is working hard to do better in 2020. That’s the only thing we can do right now," Steiner added.