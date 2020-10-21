Haas to announce two new 2021 drivers in Portugal

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean have now been told they will not be re-signed by Haas for the 2021 season.

Citing ’a number of sources’, Ekstra Bladet newspaper claims the news should be announced ahead of this weekend’s race in Portimao.

The small American team did not comment.

But it is believed Haas will oust its current drivers and instead field the heavily-backed Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin alongside a Ferrari academy driver in 2021.

Luigi Perna and Mario Salvini, writing in Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, believes Mazepin’s teammate will be Mick Schumacher.

That is because Ferrari wants Alfa Romeo’s current driver Antonio Giovinazzi to stay next year, even though it had been rumoured that he would be replaced by Schumacher.

"In 2021, the influence of Maranello guarantees him and Mick seats at Alfa Romeo and Haas," the Italian correspondents wrote.

With Kimi Raikkonen expected to also stay at Alfa Romeo, it puts in doubt the rumoured F1 debuts of Ferrari juniors Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman next year.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner told Sport1 that he wants the team’s 2021 drivers to also commit for 2022.

"One of the things I want to be sure of is keeping the 2021 drivers in 2022 as well, because there will be completely new regulations," he said.

Ekstra Bladet’s sources believe Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez were never under consideration for seats at Haas. Hulkenberg is instead hoping for a seat at one of the Red Bull teams.

Perez and his Mexican backers, meanwhile, are being linked with Williams, replacing the Mercedes development driver George Russell.

Williams said it will not comment on rumours.