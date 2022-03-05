Bahrain Bahrain GP || March 20 || 18h00 (Local time)

Haas terminates contract with Mazepin and Uralkali

And "wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict"

Search

By Olivier Ferret

5 March 2022 - 10:03
Haas terminates contract with (...)

Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin.

As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.

Alonso sets up driver management agency

FIA

More on FIA

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos