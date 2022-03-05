5 March 2022
Haas terminates contract with Mazepin and Uralkali
And "wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict"
Search
Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin.
As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.
FIA
3 March 2022
Russia questions F1 ’discrimination’
3 March 2022
Hamilton ’behaviour’ led to Masi axe - Marko
25 February 2022
F1 ’wrong’ to scapegoat Masi - Perez
24 February 2022
FIA, team bosses, play down Hamilton ’bias’ claims
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
5 March 2022
Haas terminates contract with Mazepin and Uralkali
4 March 2022
Alonso sets up driver management agency
4 March 2022
Verstappen mega-contract ’not rocket science’
4 March 2022
Haas set for ’complete separation’ from Russia
3 March 2022