Haas team still blocked from leaving Zandvoort

By GMM 26 August 2024 - 10:56





Although the Haas team has transferred its outstanding debt to disgruntled former sponsor Uralkali, the F1 outfit has barred from leaving the Zandvoort circuit on Sunday night.

Sky Italia claimed on Sunday that the approximately 10 million euro debt to the Russians, accrued when Haas axed the deals with Uralkali and Nikita Mazepin early in 2022, has actually been paid by the team.

"Everything is now settled," team owner Gene Haas, who is reportedly also being prevented from leaving the Netherlands, told Bild newspaper.

The money was apparently processed via an account in the Middle East on Friday - but Uralkali is yet to receive it. Therefore, Haas’ F1 cars and all team equipment are still officially in the custody of Uralkali’s Dutch legal representatives and authorities.

"I was informed that our trucks would not be leaving on Sunday evening," a spokesman for the small American team confirmed.

"We have to wait for the confirmation of receipt of the payment, which we made on Friday. Once acknowledged, they will be on their way to Italy on Monday."

A spokeswoman for Uralkali also told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper: "There is finally progress in this case, but the money has not yet arrived.

"That may be because the banks are closed on the weekend. As soon as the money is in our account, Haas is free to leave."