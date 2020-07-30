Haas ’should consider’ dropping Ferrari - Watt

Haas is now battling among the slowest teams on the Formula 1 grid, driver Romain Grosjean has admitted.

After a horror 2019, teammate Kevin Magnussen insists that the new Haas car is "very useable" in comparison to its predecessor.

However, it’s not particularly fast.

"We’re now fighting with Alfa Romeo and Williams just a little bit behind the midfield," Frenchman Grosjean said.

Magnussen agrees that the 2020 car is not "strong enough for any more than sneaking into Q2".

Some believe a big part of Haas’ problem is the engine. Mattia Binotto and Ferrari chairman John Elkann have both admitted that the legality saga of 2019 hurt the Maranello-based team in the power stakes.

"Perhaps Haas should consider changing engine suppliers," Jason Watt, a former F3000 driver, told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"It’s not easy for them though when Dallara makes the car and Haas also has a quite close collaboration for the car with Ferrari," the Dane added.