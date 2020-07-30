Haas ’should consider’ dropping Ferrari - Watt
"Perhaps Haas should consider changing engine suppliers"
Search
Haas is now battling among the slowest teams on the Formula 1 grid, driver Romain Grosjean has admitted.
After a horror 2019, teammate Kevin Magnussen insists that the new Haas car is "very useable" in comparison to its predecessor.
However, it’s not particularly fast.
"We’re now fighting with Alfa Romeo and Williams just a little bit behind the midfield," Frenchman Grosjean said.
Magnussen agrees that the 2020 car is not "strong enough for any more than sneaking into Q2".
Some believe a big part of Haas’ problem is the engine. Mattia Binotto and Ferrari chairman John Elkann have both admitted that the legality saga of 2019 hurt the Maranello-based team in the power stakes.
"Perhaps Haas should consider changing engine suppliers," Jason Watt, a former F3000 driver, told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.
"It’s not easy for them though when Dallara makes the car and Haas also has a quite close collaboration for the car with Ferrari," the Dane added.
Ferrari
add_circle Haas ’should consider’ dropping Ferrari - Watt
add_circle Sainz, Leclerc to move to Maranello in 2021 - Elkann
add_circle Great-Britain 2020 - GP preview - Ferrari
add_circle Heidfeld says expectations on Leclerc ’unrealistic’
More on Ferrari
Haas F1
add_circle Haas ’should consider’ dropping Ferrari - Watt
add_circle Haas undeterred by Hungary radio penalty
add_circle Great-Britain 2020 - GP preview - Haas F1
add_circle Father defends Magnussen over illegal radio penalty
add_circle Grosjean apologises for Haas future comments
More on Haas F1