8 June 2019
Haas removes ’stag’ logo in Canada
"We have no problem with the logo"
Haas has removed the ’stag’ logo from its F1 livery in Canada.
Recently, title sponsor Rich Energy lost a trademark dispute with a bicycle manufacturer that alleged its antler-like logo was stolen by the energy drink brand.
Rich Energy said it subsequently asked Haas to remove the logo to avoid a "media circus".
Team boss Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper: "We have no problem with the logo. Rich Energy has a problem with its logo."
