Haas removes ’stag’ logo in Canada

Haas has removed the ’stag’ logo from its F1 livery in Canada.

Recently, title sponsor Rich Energy lost a trademark dispute with a bicycle manufacturer that alleged its antler-like logo was stolen by the energy drink brand.

Rich Energy said it subsequently asked Haas to remove the logo to avoid a "media circus".

Team boss Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper: "We have no problem with the logo. Rich Energy has a problem with its logo."