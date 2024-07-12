Haas quiet on ’speculative’ Toyota F1 reports

By GMM 12 July 2024 - 14:32





Haas is staying quiet for now amid speculation the small American team could be Toyota’s route back into Formula 1.

Late last year, rumblings that the Japanese car giant might be contemplating a return were connected to the McLaren team, as Toyota-sponsored Ryo Hirakawa became a test driver.

But now, it was the presence of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s general manager Masaya Kaji in the Haas garage at the British GP last weekend that has re-fired the Toyota rumours.

Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet referred to multiple media reports this week suggesting the first step for Toyota could be a branding and naming deal - similar to Sauber’s former arrangement with Alfa Romeo.

"The stories further state that the parties are considering a technical collaboration in the long term," the newspaper added.

"Toyota Gazoo Racing has both a wind tunnel and the necessary facilities in Cologne, where the car giant’s failed F1 project back in the 2000s took place."

However, when contacted, a Haas spokesperson said it would not comment on the "speculative stories".

Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu this year took over from the ousted Gunther Steiner as Haas’ team principal.