Haas not worried about slow test times

Gunther Steiner says he is not worried about Haas’ early testing form.

After a bad 2019, the small American team had high hopes for a big improvement.

But so far, there have not only been crashes with the 2020 car, Kevin Magnussen’s best time last week in Barcelona was the slowest overall.

Steiner insists: "There are no world championship points for testing times."

Asked if he is worried about the times, though, the team boss added: "No, because you never know what the others are doing anyway.

"We concentrate entirely on our own test program and don’t care about the times.

"We want to do our homework in peace - we don’t care about the times. I don’t dare to predict where we will be in Australia and I don’t think anybody else can either. We will find out then."