Haas not keeping up with car development - Schumacher

By GMM 6 June 2023 - 12:49





Haas has fallen down the Formula 1 pecking order due to a lack of development, according to Ralf Schumacher.

Of course, Schumacher’s relationship with team boss Gunther Steiner is already strained after the former F1 driver’s nephew Mick was criticised and ousted last year.

But after a strong return to Formula 1 this year, Nico Hulkenberg was also disappointed after dropping from eighth on the grid to 15th at the chequered flag in Spain.

"The first five laps I was like a piece of fruit knocked to the ground. I was simply eaten up," he told Sky Deutschland.

"We are competitive on one lap but not enough over 66," Hulkenberg added. "We have to work on that."

Schumacher thinks the problem is simply that Haas is "simply not good enough at the moment" in terms of keeping up with the field in terms of car developments.

"The concept that was developed was great," he said. "But apparently they’re not in a position to develop it further.

"New paths must be explored and perhaps new people in the development area must be found, since things are not really progressing.

"In the race, they have too much tyre wear, but also too little downforce," Schumacher explained.

"They’re always quite good on the high-speed tracks, but that means the car has little drag but unfortunately also little downforce.

"I see Haas as a small team with small opportunities, but I had hoped that things would go uphill after last year."