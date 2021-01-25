Barhein GP || March 28 || 17h10 (Local time)

Haas must keep teammate friction ’under control’

"The team must always move forward"

Search

By GMM

25 January 2021 - 07:33
Haas must keep teammate friction (...)

Mick Schumacher may struggle in 2021 as he makes his Formula 1 debut for Haas.

That is the view of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, as he was asked by the German broadcaster RTL to comment on the impending debut of F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s son.

"If you look at his development, the first year in the junior categories was always a year of learning," said Marko.

"I believe that this year of learning will be even more pronounced in Formula 1, especially with equipment that is clearly inferior."

Marko also warns both Schumacher and Haas to watch out for potential friction with the 21-year-old’s controversial new teammate Nikita Mazepin.

"I hope (Gunther) Steiner is able to keep them under control so they work for the team rather than just selfishly for their own performance," he said.

"The team must always move forward, and that is only possible if your two drivers cooperate."

keyboard_arrow_left

Vesti had Mercedes deal for ’over a year’

Ferrari makes 50hp engine ’leap’ for 2021

keyboard_arrow_right

Haas F1

More on Haas F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less