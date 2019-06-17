Haas may need to focus on 2020 car - Steiner

Gunther Steiner says Haas will need to switch its full focus to designing a new car for 2020 if it cannot determine the reason for the team’s situation.

All season, the American team’s boss has pointed the finger at Pirelli’s difficult-to-understand tyres, as Haas is often fast but just as often struggling.

In France, Steiner said the Paul Ricard weekend was the worst in Haas’ four seasons on the grid.

"At the first race, we were good enough for sixth and seventh. This weekend we started 15th and 16th.

"Don’t ask me what is happening. I don’t know and I cannot answer, but we have to figure it out," he said.

"We must somehow get out of this situation, but if we are depressed, it will mean that we have given up. And we never will.

"We need to cope with these negative emotions and continue to work hard. That is what I have just told our people."

Steiner said the first step to recovering is to find out what is causing the problem, as he concedes that it may be deeper than just a struggle with the 2019 Pirellis.

"If we cannot identify the cause, it will be impossible to work out the right solution. In that case, it’s better to immediately start working on a new car," he said.