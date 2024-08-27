Live - Le debriefing du GP des Pays-Bas, l'actu de la F1

>
Italia Italian GP || September 1 || 15h00 (Local time)

Haas finally en route to Monza for Italian GP

"We have also collected the race car owed to"

By GMM

27 August 2024 - 10:17
Haas finally en route to Monza for (…)

Formula 1 team Haas is finally on its way to Monza.

The American outfit, and its owner Gene Haas, were barred by Dutch authorities from leaving Zandvoort until an overdue debt to axed Russian sponsor Uralkali hit the fertiliser company’s bank account.

Uralkali, closely linked with former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry, has now confirmed that the money - reportedly about 10 million euros - has been "received in full".

"We have also collected the race car owed to us under the terms of the sponsorship agreement," a spokeswoman added.

"As such, Uralkali has notified Dutch authorities that they may release Haas’ assets from arrest as an interim measure, and Haas is free to take them out of the Netherlands."

A spokesman for Haas, meanwhile, told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper: "Uralkali has now confirmed that it has received the amount, and that is why our trucks have permission to leave the Netherlands and travel to Italy."

Dutch King throws support behind new deal for Zandvoort

Schumacher ’deserves’ mid-season Williams seat - Vettel

Haas F1

More on Haas F1

Search

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos