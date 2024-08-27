Haas finally en route to Monza for Italian GP

By GMM 27 August 2024 - 10:17





Formula 1 team Haas is finally on its way to Monza.

The American outfit, and its owner Gene Haas, were barred by Dutch authorities from leaving Zandvoort until an overdue debt to axed Russian sponsor Uralkali hit the fertiliser company’s bank account.

Uralkali, closely linked with former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry, has now confirmed that the money - reportedly about 10 million euros - has been "received in full".

"We have also collected the race car owed to us under the terms of the sponsorship agreement," a spokeswoman added.

"As such, Uralkali has notified Dutch authorities that they may release Haas’ assets from arrest as an interim measure, and Haas is free to take them out of the Netherlands."

A spokesman for Haas, meanwhile, told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper: "Uralkali has now confirmed that it has received the amount, and that is why our trucks have permission to leave the Netherlands and travel to Italy."