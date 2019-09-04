Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy end their partnership

Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula One World Championship with immediate effect.

While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title partnership of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.

Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties.

Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy.