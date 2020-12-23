23 December 2020
Haas F1 statement : Nikita Mazepin will stay in the team
Despite his actions a few weeks ago
Search
Haas F1 has made a statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin, saying the Russian will be in the team next year :
Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (December 9) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made.
Haas F1
22 December 2020
add_circle Binotto confirms ’Haas building’ at Maranello
22 December 2020
add_circle Mazepin affair ’nothing to do with me’ - Schumacher
21 December 2020
add_circle Schumacher to get two years at Haas - Binotto
20 December 2020
add_circle Fittipaldi wants to keep ’one foot in F1’
More on Haas F1
Formula 1 news
23 December 2020
add_circle Haas F1 statement : Nikita Mazepin will stay in the team
23 December 2020
add_circle Schumacher more ’complete’ than Hamilton - Rosberg
23 December 2020
add_circle Marko defends driver program after Albon axe
23 December 2020
add_circle Wolff unsure when he will stop as Mercedes team boss
23 December 2020