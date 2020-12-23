Australia GP || March 21 || 16h10 (Local time)

Haas F1 statement : Nikita Mazepin will stay in the team

Despite his actions a few weeks ago

By Emmanuel Touzot

23 December 2020 - 14:39
Haas F1 has made a statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin, saying the Russian will be in the team next year :

Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (December 9) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made.

Schumacher more ’complete’ than Hamilton - Rosberg

