Haas F1 statement : Nikita Mazepin will stay in the team

Haas F1 has made a statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin, saying the Russian will be in the team next year :

Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (December 9) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made.