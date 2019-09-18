Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

Haas eyes Kubica for reserve driver role

"If he’s available, I’ll definitely talk to him"

Search

By GMM

22 September 2019 - 12:14
Haas eyes Kubica for reserve driver (...)

Haas boss Gunther Steiner has expressed interest in signing up Robert Kubica for 2020.

Kubica, who will leave Williams at the end of the season, is being tipped to race in the German touring car series DTM next year.

But it is believed he might combine that race seat with a reserve driver role in Formula 1.

Polish media recently revealed that Racing Point’s sponsorship boss travelled to the headquarters of Kubica’s major sponsor PKN Orlen.

Haas is also interested in the 34-year-old.

Asked if he would consider signing Kubica, Steiner told Przeglad Sportowy: "Of course.

"In this industry, Kubica has the reputation for being one of the best when it comes to knowledge about the car.

"I’ve never worked with him, but I have a few engineers in the team who have had contact with him in the past and everyone has a great deal of respect for him," said the Haas boss.

"We are certainly interested in him, but I don’t know if he would like to come here. If he’s available, I’ll definitely talk to him about it."

Haas has now re-signed Romain Grosjean to race alongside Kevin Magnussen next year, and Steiner says Kubica was considered.

"Yes, we were looking at Kubica as an option, because it’s obvious that he’s a very talented guy," he said.

"But at this moment, unfortunately he cannot show he good he is today. He does not have the conditions to be able to do that, so we ended up not changing the drivers we already had."

keyboard_arrow_left

F1 drivers slam sprint race qualifying idea

Teams to discuss ’open source’ parts idea for 2021

keyboard_arrow_right

Haas F1

More on Haas F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less